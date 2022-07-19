Dhar: Narmada level increases as Indira Sagar gates opened

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited (NHDC) has opened the 13 gates of Indira Sagar Dam located at the Omkareshwar due to the heavy rain alert in the region. The gates have been opened up to 10 feet and as a result, the water level of Narmada has increased by five feet.

Reportedly, the Meteorological Department has issued a high alert of rain in Indore division. A State Disaster Response Fund team (SDRF) has been deployed at the possible flood regions around the Narmada river including in Dhar.

Also, there are high chances that the old bridge at Khalghat, Dhar will get submerged as the river is already touching it.

An alert has been issued in the village situated around the Narmada River in Manawar including Dharampuri and the villagers have been advised to stay away.

Notably, NHDC had already sent a letter to six districts informing them about the opening of Indira Sagar gates.

According to the information received from the land records branch of the Collector's office, in the last 24 hours, one inch of rain has been recorded in Tirla, Pithampur, and Badnawar, two inches in Nalcha, half inches in Sardarpur, Kukshi, Bagh, and Dahi.