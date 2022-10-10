Dhar: Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan, 'Officers who have been entrusted with responsibility, should visit camp of their area'

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The officers who have been entrusted with the responsibility of Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan should visit the camp of their area and monitor the action being taken there, Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain said during the review meeting of the Time Limit meeting held in the Collectorate Auditorium.

Dr Jain added that the applications coming in the camps should also be resolved. Caste certificates were also made in these camps.

Dr Jain said that GRS and CHOs should be directed to make Ayushman cards and the machines should be made available at places where these are required. Resolve the cases of conversion, distribution in the camps on priority.

Prepare an action plan for the Prime Minister's Adarsh Gram and take action. He instructed the DEO to go and see the incomplete construction work in the school of Sarpanchpura and take necessary action. The Animal Husbandry Department should ensure that no cowshed remains vacant anywhere in the district. Quickly complete e-KYC work in all sections. Monitoring should be done by taking continuous action under the Chief Minister's Land Housing Scheme.

Prepare cases for the areas where new population areas are to be declared. Action should be taken to hand over illegal colonies. Ensure all necessary action for Mahakal Lok programme in all sections.

On this occasion, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, ADM Shringar Shrivastava along with district officer (DO) and SDM were virtually connected in the collectorate auditorium.

Show cause notice issued to three teachers

Dhar: Assistant Commissioner, tribal affairs department, Supriya Bisen has show caused three teachers of the district for violating the model code of conduct rules, absent in the school without notice, attendance of guest teacher in place of absence in the register.

Show cause notices have been issued for the payment of honorarium and negligence and apathy in discharging its obligations. These include Dinesh Rathod, primary teacher of government primary school Sundrail of development block Dharampuri, Ashok Patidar, primary teacher of Dempura's primary school, development block Gandhwani and Amar Singh Baghel, assistant teacher of Integrated School Secondary School, Tirla, development block, Sardarpur.

The above teachers have been directed to present their answers through proper channels by appearing in front in three days.