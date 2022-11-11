Dhar: MP Tourism officials witness “self defence training” demo

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has taken up several self-protection training programme for girls for their personal safety across the state under ‘Safe Tourist Destination for Women in Madhya Pradesh’. As a part of which, self-protection training programmes for girls has been conducted at Mandu, Dhar and Bagh. Joint director (Madhya Pradesh Board, Bhopal) Dr PK Sinha and state adviser of the project Dr Alok Choubey undertook a visit to Dhar and Mandu on Thursday.

Firstly, the officials reached the Government Girls College, Dhar to witness self defence training being imparted to as many as 106 girls for a period of 2 months and discussed with Principal Sushil Fadke along with the nodal officer Sushma Bhuvnendran. Karate instructor (Vasudha Vikas Sansthan) Kumkum Srivastava has been imparting training to the students. Along with this, the district administration and police department also made commendable contribution.

On behalf of the police department, DSP Nileshchari Dabur regularly imparted training to the students. Thereafter, board officials reviewed the training programme being organised at Mandu. They visited Mandu where special “Bagh Print Training” is being imparted to the students in order to make them self- reliant. During the visit, district co-ordinator of the scheme Pooja Kushwaha besides other concerned officials apprised them of the employment opportunities that lie ahead of them.

The officials visited Rani Roopmati handloom and discussed social audit for the development of infrastructure for the safety of tourists. Notably, the programme, ‘Safe Tourist Destination for Women in Madhya Pradesh’ aims to make the solo woman tourist or a group of women feel safe while travelling in the state. This project aims at addressing the safety issues of women travellers so that they can fully enjoy their tourism experience across the state.