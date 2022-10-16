Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the state becoming the first in the country to offer medical and engineering courses in Hindi medium, union home minister Amit Shah address was broadcast live in every district including Dhar. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, medical education minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, home minister Narottam Mishra and many ministers also communicated through online medium. The programme was telecast in the Government Excellence School, Dhar with the help of projectors.

On the occasion, a Hindi seminar was organised at Government Boys High School Ghoda Chowpatty, Dhar. The event was inaugurated by Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen after garlanding Goddess Saraswati's portrait. Addressing the students and parents present, Bisen said that it would be easier for students to study medicine and engineering in Hindi medium. During this, a large number of school students, parents and teachers were also present.