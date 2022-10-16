e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Addressing the students and parents present, Bisen said that it would be easier for students to study medicine and engineering in Hindi medium. During this, a large number of school students, parents and teachers were also present.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the state becoming the first in the country to offer medical and engineering courses in Hindi medium, union home minister Amit Shah address was broadcast live in every district including Dhar. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, medical education minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, home minister Narottam Mishra and many ministers also communicated through online medium. The programme was telecast in the Government Excellence School, Dhar with the help of projectors.

On the occasion, a Hindi seminar was organised at Government Boys High School Ghoda Chowpatty, Dhar. The event was inaugurated by Tribal Affairs Department assistant commissioner Supriya Bisen after garlanding Goddess Saraswati's portrait. Addressing the students and parents present, Bisen said that it would be easier for students to study medicine and engineering in Hindi medium. During this, a large number of school students, parents and teachers were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tribal youths should work for community’s progress, says Governor Mangubhai Patel
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

Dhar: MP becomes first state to offer medical, engineering courses in Hindi

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

MP: Problems of Singaji thermal power project discussed

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

Barwani: Education minister lays foundation stones of development projects

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Illegal weed cultivation found, Rs 13L ganja saplings seized

MP: Case registered for selling unsafe food items

MP: Case registered for selling unsafe food items