Dhar: Minor crushed to death, 2 Jain saints injured by container truck

SARDARPUR (DHAR): A minor was killed and two Jain saints were seriously injured after being hit by a container truck on Agra – Bombay National Highway 3 on Monday.

According to Amzhera police station, incident took place near Mangod Fanta, about 17-km from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters in Dhar district. Deceased was identified as seven-year-old Kavyansh of Dhulet village. Two Jain saints Sidhiraj Maharaj and Sidhtilak Maharaj were also injured in accident and were referred to Indore after primary treatment at primary health centre here.