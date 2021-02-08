Dhar: Minor crushed to death, 2 Jain saints injured by container truck

SARDARPUR (DHAR): A minor was killed and two Jain saints were seriously injured after being hit by a container truck on Agra – Bombay National Highway 3 on Monday.
According to Amzhera police station, incident took place near Mangod Fanta, about 17-km from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters in Dhar district. Deceased was identified as seven-year-old Kavyansh of Dhulet village. Two Jain saints Sidhiraj Maharaj and Sidhtilak Maharaj were also injured in accident and were referred to Indore after primary treatment at primary health centre here.
Amzhera police station incharge Ratanlal Meda said that Kavyansh was sick and was being taken to hospital by grandfather Deepchand and brother in a pick-up truck. Near, Mangod Fanta, he asked his grandfather for “Samosa”.
Deepchand asked driver to park vehicle on roadside so that he could buy a samosa for the child. As soon as vehicle was parked, Kavyansh got down from the vehicle to relieve himself. However, he was crushed to death by a passing container. Two Jain saints moving ahead were also seriously injured after being hit by the container truck. The container driver was caught and brought to Amjhera police station.