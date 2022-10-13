Dhar: Memorandum to speed up rail project work

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Dhar Indore Dahod Chhota Udaipur Dhar Rail Lao Mahasamiti was held in Mandav. Members handed over a memorandum to BJP state incharge Murlidhar Rao at a BJP training camp and reiterated desire to speed up Indore Dahod Rail Project Work.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the construction work of Indore Dahod Rail Project is under slow pace even after order passed from PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw around 9 months ago. In order to speed up work, a monitoring committee similar to the committee monitoring construction of metro project in financial capital Indore, should be formed so that, the work could be completed by the end of 2024.

The project work should be linked with Chhota Udaipur Dhar railway to ease commuters' woes. With the help of the project, tribals from Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur would get means of employment, hence curbing their migration.

On which, Rao heard grievances minutely and assured to take action at the earliest. Chairman of the committee Pawan Jain, Vishwas Pandey, Praveen Tak, Piyush Jain, Vineet Khatri and Ashish Vaidya were also present.