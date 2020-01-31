Dhar: Matrushakti Sammelan passes off peacefully

Dhar: Dhar district administration took a sigh of relief as four-day Vasant Utsav concluded on Friday with Matrushakti Sammelan and other cultural programme passing off peacefully. During the four-day celebrations various religious ceremonies were organised from sunrise to sunset on the fourth and final day of Matrushakti Sammelan.

Like every year, Bhoj Utsav Samiti hosts Matrushakti Sammelan on the next day of Vasant Panchami.

Administration and police department here were on high alert as Muslim community members offered prayers (namaz) at the Bhojshala premises.