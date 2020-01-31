Dhar: Matrushakti Sammelan passes off peacefully

Dhar: Dhar district administration took a sigh of relief as four-day Vasant Utsav concluded on Friday with Matrushakti Sammelan and other cultural programme passing off peacefully. During the four-day celebrations various religious ceremonies were organised from sunrise to sunset on the fourth and final day of Matrushakti Sammelan.
Like every year, Bhoj Utsav Samiti hosts Matrushakti Sammelan on the next day of Vasant Panchami.
Administration and police department here were on high alert as Muslim community members offered prayers (namaz) at the Bhojshala premises.
To avoid any dispute like situation, heavy police force was deployed inside and outside the holy premises. Muslim community members offered prayers inside the premises under police cover.
Meanwhile, police and local administration who are bound to follow Archeological Survey of India’s 2003 order which allows Muslims to offer jummah or Friday prayers, while Hindus are allowed entry in the monument to offer prayers on Tuesdays and conduct a special puja on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. This week, however, the Friday prayers coincided with the festival of Vasant Panchami.
As a result of that, Matrushakti Sammelan was organised outside Bhojshala’s main entry gate.
Failing to get entry inside the premises, some women who gathered outside the main gate anticipating they could enter the premises and perform pujan there raised slogans against Chief Minister Kamal Nath and district administration.
District collector Shrikant Bhanoth, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh and other senior officials were present at the site till late evening.
The Bhojshala complex, a medieval period monument built in Dhar, was said to be a learning centre for many pupils and it is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.
However, it is a disputed monument among Hindu and Muslim communities, who offer prayers at the complex alternatively on every Tuesdays and Fridays following government’s orders.
