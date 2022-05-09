Dhar: Man wanted for selling off EWS reserved plots falls into police net

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested Anuj alias Bhola Tiwari, wanted in connection with selling of 19 plots reserved for economically weaker section (EWS) families.

Nogaon police station in-charge Anand Tiwari said that police nabbed Anuj from his Nihal Nagar residence on Sunday late night when he had come to meet his family.

Notably, Anuj was on the run for the last one-and-half-month after Nogaon police booked him under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC along with a coloniser Gautam Jain of Indore. The duo had sold 19 plots reserved for EWS families at Nihal Nagar, Sai Residency, situated barely 500 meters away from the collector's office.

The accused was produced before local court and sought his police remand till May 11, which was accepted, said Tiwari.

As per information, Dhar Municipality in 2016 had reserved 19 plots for families belonging to the EWS at Nihal Nagar Sai Residency.

During an investigation conducted by Chief Municipal Officer Nishikant Shukla, it came to fore that the colonizer Gautam Jain of Ginni Reality and Mukhtiar Bhola Tiwari of Dhar had sold off the plots without informing the civic body and obtaining the completion certificate. Following this, an application was submitted to the Dhar police to book Jain and Tiwari.

