Dhar: Man shot for failure to repay loan

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot by another for Rs 17,000 late on Sunday night.

Om Prakash had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Keshav Tamakia. Prakash had repaid Rs 3,000. However, Keshav was forcing him to repay the debt at the earliest. According to reports, Keshav called Prakash at a deserted place and when the latter expressed his inability to return the money, the former shot him.

Police station incharge Anand Tiwari said that the accused was arrested on the basis of mobile phone details.

A month back, Bhim Bhai was killed by two persons in broad daylight in market area. The accused are yet to be arrested. CSP Devendra Dhruve said that the case was under investigation.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 01:43 AM IST