Dhar: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Jail/ Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Dhar district on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a man two years ago and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to the complainant, Sunil Gamad, on April 15, 2020, the convict stabbed his neighbour Jagdish Tokariya, over some trivial issue. The man died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case was registered at Tirla Police station. The Tirla police arrested Krishna Medha and registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against him. Witnesses were examined during the course of the trial.

After hearing arguments, the court on Friday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5000 under 506 (2) of IPC. The case was pleaded by district public prosecutor KC Yadav.

