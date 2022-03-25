Dhar: Make sure to update ANC and delivery data on Anmol portal, says Collector Dr Jain

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar District Collector Dr Pankaj Jain chaired the district health committee meeting held in Collectorate Auditorium on Thursday and asked all the health department officials to make sure to update ante-natal care (ANC) and delivery data on Anmol Portal.

Dr Jain said that Anmol Portal is a great tool to collect and organise data and this will make it easier to collect all the information at one place. With this, the beneficiary will also be able to get the benefits of health schemes on time.

Dr Jain instructed officials that health services in the hospital should be further improved and ensure institutional delivery.

In the meeting, the collector said that progress should be made in data entry in Nisarpur and Manawar on the Anmol portal. He said people running private hospitals should be asked to enter data in the Anmol portal, and action must be taken against such hospitals that do not take interest in this work. District Panchayat CEO KL Meena and health officials were present in the meeting.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:59 PM IST