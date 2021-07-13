Dhar: Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s effigy torched to protest fake case registered against Digvijaya Singh

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the call given by City Congress Committee, the local party activists torched the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mohan Talkies Square on Monday to protest against police’s unruly behaviour with former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. They also protested against fake case registered against him as they raised slogans against autocratic behaviour of government.

On Sunday, Digvijaya Singh protested against illegal allotment of 10,000 square feet of lush green land near office of Govindpura Industrial Association in Bhopal. The police dissuaded him using water cannon. Congress alleged that this was done at the orders of BJP and a fake case too has been registered against Digvijaya Singh.

City Congress president Jasbir Singh Tony Chhabra, regional Youth Congress spokesperson Dipendra Singh Thakur, Ravi, Irfan Bhai and many other Congress office bearers and activists were present on the occasion.