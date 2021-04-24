Dhar: Jain seer inaugurates 300-bed Covid Care Centre at Mohankheda pilgrim centre

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Here comes the much needed relief for worst-hit Dhar district as Covid Care Centre with a total 300 bed capacity became operational in Mohankheda Jain piligrim centre from Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Munishree Rishabhchand Surishwar and state cabinet minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon performed pujan and inaugurated the centre.

Notably, Jain pilgrim centre Mohankheda has converted into a Covid Care Centre within three days. Centre will be a big boost for health services as Dhar district has recorded 7,001 novel coronavirus cases so far. With 5,928 recoveries and 86 deaths, the district still has 987 active patients. Centre will not only help people to get treatment but reduce the burden of other Covid Care Centres in the district.

Acknowledging Mohankheda Trust’s efforts, Dattigaon said that whenever a disaster has hit human beings, Mohankheda Trust has come forward to serve humanity. After the inauguration, 30 patients were admitted for treatment.

Earlier, district collector Alok Kumar Singh along with Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh and district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashishth inspected Covid Care Centre.