Dhar: Jain seer inaugurates 300-bed Covid Care Centre at Mohankheda pilgrim centre

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Here comes the much needed relief for worst-hit Dhar district as Covid Care Centre with a total 300 bed capacity became operational in Mohankheda Jain piligrim centre from Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, Munishree Rishabhchand Surishwar and state cabinet minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon performed pujan and inaugurated the centre.
Notably, Jain pilgrim centre Mohankheda has converted into a Covid Care Centre within three days. Centre will be a big boost for health services as Dhar district has recorded 7,001 novel coronavirus cases so far. With 5,928 recoveries and 86 deaths, the district still has 987 active patients. Centre will not only help people to get treatment but reduce the burden of other Covid Care Centres in the district.
Acknowledging Mohankheda Trust’s efforts, Dattigaon said that whenever a disaster has hit human beings, Mohankheda Trust has come forward to serve humanity. After the inauguration, 30 patients were admitted for treatment.
Earlier, district collector Alok Kumar Singh along with Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh and district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashishth inspected Covid Care Centre.
He said patients who have no place at home will be admitted at Centre including those from Kukshi, Sardarpur, Badnawar, Tanda, Amjhera. “Patients from Sardarpur Covid Centre will be shifted gradually here,” he added.
The Centre will be equipped with medicines. At night, turmeric milk will be given to patients. Kwath (karha) will also be served. Patients will be asked to inhale steam. Soon, yoga sessions will begin with other facilities.
MLA writes to collector
Sardarpur (Dhar district): Congress MLA Pratap Grewal on Saturday sent a letter to collector Alok Kumar Singh to approve Rs 35.45 lakh from MLA fund for setting up an oxygen plant in Sardarpur. The MLA has asked to release the amount as soon possible. Earlier, MLA Grewal wrote to collector for release of Rs 5 lakh from the MLA fund for Remedesvir injections.
