Dhar: Inspection exposes irregularities at CHC, collector summons CMHO

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain summoned chief medical and health officer (CMHO) after he found irregularities community health centre in at Amzhera.

During an inspection Dr Jain found that only blood sugar test and hemoglobin test are being conducted out of 13 free tests which are mentioned outside the pathology lab here.

So collector summoned CMHO from Dhar and instructed that pathology facilities should be made available in the next two days.

Dr Jain said that there should be proper utilization of available resources. The machines provided to the hospital are not decoration items, they should be used to provide facilities to the villagers.

Expressing his displeasure over the lack of proper ventilation and cleanliness in the hospital, he directed to raise the shed three feet high in the open area inside.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the work of Data Entry Operator Deepika Tadwal, collector directed the medical officer to issue show cause notices to the negligent staff.

At the maternity ward, the collector took feedback from pregnant women mothers and instructed the hospital administration to install railing beds for them.

He visited the drug distribution centre and inquired about the availability of free medicines.

Also inspected X-RAY room, store, covid ward, injection room, kitchen. After this he also visited the fort at Amjhera and the Amka-Jhamka complex.

ALSO READ Watch video: verbal spat between Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Collector Bhopal over mazar on VIP Road

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:31 PM IST