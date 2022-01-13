e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Dhar: IG Gupta hands ISO certificates to six police stations, two SDOP offices

FP News Service
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector general of police, Indore (rural zone) Rakesh Gupta visited Dhar police line and inspected the hospital and reserved inspector's office.

After this, at the ISO Award ceremony held at police line, six police stations of Dhar district namely Tanda, Bagh, Manawar, Dhamnod, Dharampuri, Sadalpur and sub-divisional officer (police) office of Manawar and Kukshi were ISO certified and presented a citation.

Collector Dr Pankaj Jain, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh were present on the occasion.

After the programme, IG Gupta took a crime review meeting of all the sub-divisional officers of the district, police station in-charge, outpost in-charge.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
