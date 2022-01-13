Dhar: IG Gupta hands ISO certificates to six police stations, two SDOP offices

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Inspector general of police, Indore (rural zone) Rakesh Gupta visited Dhar police line and inspected the hospital and reserved inspector's office.

After this, at the ISO Award ceremony held at police line, six police stations of Dhar district namely Tanda, Bagh, Manawar, Dhamnod, Dharampuri, Sadalpur and sub-divisional officer (police) office of Manawar and Kukshi were ISO certified and presented a citation.

Collector Dr Pankaj Jain, superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh were present on the occasion.

After the programme, IG Gupta took a crime review meeting of all the sub-divisional officers of the district, police station in-charge, outpost in-charge.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:22 PM IST