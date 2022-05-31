 
Dhar: Grand procession taken out on Maharana Pratap Jayanti

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:13 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Rajput community took out a grand procession on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti on May 28. More than 111 vehicles took part in the rally.

The Yatra which commenced from Dharmashala located on Mandav Road passed through prominent areas of town including Ghoda Chowpatty, Mohan Talkies, Municipality Square, Dhan Mandi Square, Anand Chowpatty, Narsingh Chowpatty and Rajwada Chowpatty. Among those who participated in the Shourya Yatra included Shiv Pratap Reta Vijay Singh Rathore Kalyan Singh Patel, Kamleshwar Singh Sisodia, Naveen Singh Chauhan and other members of the society. People from far off places took part in this procession to showcase their reverence and love for the great king.

An event was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap. State industries minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, former Rajput society district president Jaswant Singh Rathod, district Rajput society president Nirbhay Singh Baksana, Fateh Singh Badedi, Kalyan Singh Patel and others prominently attended the event. The chief guest garlanded the statue of fearless warrior Maharana Pratap. During the event, Dattigaon announced to provide Rs 11,00,000 for the construction of the dharmashala and other religious structures.

