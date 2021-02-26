Dhar follow-up: Principal transferred to after Dalit girl complained of molestation

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In a recent case wherein a minor Dalit girl was molested by the school principal, the education department assistant commissioner issued order for his transfer on Thursday.

He has been transferred to Dharamrai Dahi block, which is 150 kilometres away from Amjhera. The girl’s father said district administration hasn’t kept its promise of suspending the principal. Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh office bearers stated that it will take a legal recourse to get justice.

The incident took place on February 11, 2021. The police had registered case against principal Ashwini Sharma for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old Dalit girl in his office under POCSO Act, 2012, and IPC provisions. However, tribal welfare department did not take stern action against him. In the first order, he was transferred from Amjhera to Budhwar village, barely 10 kilometres from Amjhera village.

This enraged Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh whose members staged a sit-in on February 22 as they said it is no punishment for Sharma. Succumbing to pressure, he was transferred to Dharamrai Dahi block, which is 150 kilometres away from Amjhera. Girl’s father said administration wants to save principal and that is why he has not been suspended.