Dhar: FIR lodged against directors whose nursing college exists on paper in Kukshi

Kukshi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The government has ordered action against Adityaraj Nursing College, which functions only on papers. An FIR was lodged against the college directors on Monday at police station following orders of state government.

Along with this, notice has been issued to former Chief Medical and Health Officer for issuing necessary permits though the required parameters for nursing college were not fulfilled. The present CMHO Dr Jitendra Choudhary was asked to lodge complaint with police.

The investigation into the case was carried out by team constituted by collector Alok Kumar Singh. In this case, the vice principal of Indore Nursing College Krishna Pillai was earlier suspended by Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma for being negligent in submitting the investigation report and saving Adityaraj College by giving it a clean chit. After this, the government issued orders for further action.