Dhar: Fake registries unearthed in Rs 250 cr St Teresa land scam

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): St Teresa Land Scam worth more than Rs 250 crore witnessed another twist as police investigation has revealed how the accused had conspired to give legal form to their criminal acts by preparing fake registries.

The investigating officer of the case DSP Yashaswi Shinde revealed that a total of seven registries were prepared in favour of family members and relatives of Sudhir Jain, one of the masterminds by another key conspirator Sudhir Das. In lieu of this, Sudhir Jain, allowed Sudhir Das to do a gift deed of a large portion of the land in the interest of his wife Shalini Das.

In all this, Javed Anjum, one of the accused got a large portion of land as one of the registries was prepared in his wifeís name. With the help of these fake registries, the masterminds of the scam have committed a multi-crore fraud.

In order to verify the validity of these eight transactions, about Rs 30 lakh were transferred to the bank accounts of Sudhir Das and Shalini Das showing this as the value of Ayushi Jain's registry. This money was used for payment of stamp duty and registration fees for the other registries.

The investigating officer added that in a normal scenario, that party in whose favour the registration is taking place pays the stamp duty and registration fee, but in this case, the facts are completely against the law.

Process on to declare the accused as fugitives

Dhar police are now in the process of getting the absconding accused to be declared as fugitives through the court.

Sudhir Jain, Ayushi Jain, Siddharth Jain, Shaheen Javed Anjum, Sanjay Gangwal, Sanjay Deora, Vinay Choudhary, Vidushi Tiwari Chaturvedi, Anand Dixit, Arpana Anand Dixit, Akhilesh Sharma and Javed Anjum are sought to be declared absconders. The property of the fugitives will be confiscated once this process is completed.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:46 PM IST