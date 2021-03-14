Dhar: Excise department seizes hand-made liquor and motorcycle

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The excise department of Sardarpur circle seized a Hero Deluxe motorcycle, which was used for transporting 45 litres of hand-made liquor and 130 litres mahua lahan illegally in Fulgawadi village on Saturday. A case has been registered in this connection, said assistant district excise officer Basanti Bhuriya.

Free Press published news on March 13 regarding cheap and expensive liquor available and about the increase in sale of hand-made liquor. Consequently, the excise department seized hand-made liquor and mahua lahan.