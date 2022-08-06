Dhar: Ex-army men's convention held under Amrit Mahotsav

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A convention of ex-army men was organised at Vikram Gyan Mandir, Dhar under the Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav of the 75th independent year on Saturday. It was organised by Swarajya Amrit Mahotsav Samiti. On this occasion ex-military officer Somendra Singh Rathore was invited as the chief guest. It was presided over by ex-serviceman Bharat Singh Dasondhi.

While addressing the event, Rathore said that we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav through Swaraj Amrit Mahotsav Samiti on the completion of the 75 years of independence. During this, we need to awaken the sense of patriotism among the youth of the country.

He added that we need to implement a few things to make our country more independent like using "Swadeshi" items. We should also promote "Swabhasha" which means our country's languages. Many other things include "Swadharma" (own religions), self-industries, and others that should also be spread among the citizens.

In the end, ex-serviceman Babulal Choudhary proposed a vote of thanks and informed Swarajya Amrit Mahotsav Samiti media in charge of Gyanendra Tripathi.

