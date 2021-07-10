Dhar: Employees stage sit-in in Gandhwani against 'draconian' order issued by district panchayat official

Gandhwani (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): To pay tribute to former Deputy Engineer late Praveen Panwar here, Madhya Pradesh Rural Engineer Association, Diploma Deputy Engineer Association, Panchayat Secretary Organisation, Village Employment Assistant Organisation and other organizations gathered here on Friday.

There, they decided to go on strike from Saturday till district panchayat chief executive officer is transferred.

The employees launched an indefinite strike on Friday demanding transfer of district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht. This is because he has issued an order asking all the sub- engineers associated with Janpad Panchayat and other schemes to go in field at 5 am every day to review development works and inform district headquarters about the progress. The order has caused mental stress to deputy engineers and other employees who have protested against the order.

On Thursday, Sub Engineer Praveen Panwar committed suicide by hanging himself in the office in Gandhwani. Mental stress is being said to be the reason behind suicide.