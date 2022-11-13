Dhar: 'Easy availability of processed food,TV linked to diabetes'

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned heart and diabetic expert Dr Ashok Jain made people aware about diabetes and obesity on the eve of World Diabetes Day here in Dhar on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, Dr Jain said that in the last few years, changing lifestyle and availability of television, mobile and processed food and the fact that India has moved from being an underdeveloped nation to a developing one has resulted in people falling prey to obesity and diabetes. There is a deep connection between diabetes and obesity.

Dr Jain said that only awareness can save us. The risk of getting diabetes in an obese person is 80 times higher than that of a normal person. Obesity is responsible for impairing the beta cells of the insulin-producing pancreas and reducing the efficiency of insulin.

Obesity leads to increased insulin resistance and decreased insulin efficiency. This leads to the presence of high blood sugar (diabetes) and excess glucose in the blood accumulates in the form of fatty acids and fat in different parts of the body and causes obesity again. In this way it becomes a chain in which obesity promotes diabetes and diabetes promotes obesity, Dr Jain said.