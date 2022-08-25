Dhar: Dr Gathiye awarded Best Agriculture Extension Scientist Award

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dr GS Gathiye, a scientist (Agronomy) from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhar has been awarded the Best Agriculture Extension Scientist Award-2022 for his outstanding extension and research work in a tribal area of the Dhar district for the welfare of the farming community.

The award was presented by the Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, and state farmer welfare and agriculture development department minister Kamal Patel during the 11th National Seed Congress-2022 organised by Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior during August 21-23.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, vice chancellor Prof SK Rao, Gwalior mayor Dr Shobha Shikarwar, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare joint secretary, Ashwani Kumar and others were present during the award ceremony.

Most significant contribution of Dr GS Gathiye during the last five years is the conceptualization, development and extension of the crops diversification especially through climate resilient agricultural technologies, polyculture multilayer high value horticultural crops with RCT, ICT, hi-tech horticulture, promotion of IFS, high value Kadaknath poultry rearing in semi-intensive deep litter system, promotion of quality seed material through breeder seed, promotion and popularization of citrus crops, creation of job opportunities, self employment and nutritional security, organic farming, farm waste management, post-harvest management of horticultural crops, DAESI diploma for para extension workers of the district, IPM, INM, water conservation techniques, fishery and varietal replacement in major crops like soybean, wheat and chickpea in intensive manner along with inter and intra-rows space management provided the secured income and natural insurance against an abruptly weather conditions.