Dhar: Doctors submit memo to additional district magistrate in her own cause

DHAR: Government doctors and health officials in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh were left in limbo after they were forced to submit a memorandum to the additional district magistrate in her own cause.

Upset with conduct of additional district magistrate Saloni Sidana’s, scores of government doctors and health officials went to district collector Alok Kumar Singh’s office to submit a memo against her.

But, collector told the doctor’s delegation that he is in a time-limit meeting. Not just this, he asked ADM Sidana to receive the memo as his representative.

This lead to a precarious situation as the doctors and health employees had to submit a memorandum to Sidana accusing her of rude behaviour with them.