Dhar: District reports 6 cases of black fungus infection cases including 4 from city

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing pandemic, Dhar district reported six cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection.
Out of six, four are from Dhar city, one from Manawar and one from Sardarpur block of Dhar district. They have all been referred to Indore for treatment. Ophthalmologist Dr Sourabh Borasi said all patients suffering from black fungus infection are under treatment. Besides, one municipality employee is undergoing treatment in Gujarat.
District civil surgeon Dr Ansuiya Gawali said health department is keeping tabs on black fungus infection cases and has laid emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at all health care institutions including government hospitals, Covid care centres.
“We are educating corona patients and their kin about black fungus symptoms, early detection and treatment so that they get timely treatment,” Dr Gawali added.
Besides, a 24-bed hospital is ready for children keeping in view the possible occurrence of corona third wave. When contacted, district collector Alok Kumar Singh appreciated health department doctors, officials and employees for giving their best to contain pandemic. “District is ready to deal with any situation,” he said.
Thirteen development blocks of Dhar district have reported 11,895 Covid-19 cases so far. With 10,299 recoveries and 121 deaths, district has 1,475 active cases undergoing treatment at different hospitals and Covid care centres.
