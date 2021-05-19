Dhar: District reports 6 cases of black fungus infection cases including 4 from city

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing pandemic, Dhar district reported six cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus infection.

Out of six, four are from Dhar city, one from Manawar and one from Sardarpur block of Dhar district. They have all been referred to Indore for treatment. Ophthalmologist Dr Sourabh Borasi said all patients suffering from black fungus infection are under treatment. Besides, one municipality employee is undergoing treatment in Gujarat.

District civil surgeon Dr Ansuiya Gawali said health department is keeping tabs on black fungus infection cases and has laid emphasis on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at all health care institutions including government hospitals, Covid care centres.