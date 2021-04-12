Dhar: District gets 10 hitech oxygen concentrators on initiative of collector

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to rapidly increasing Covid cases in Dhar district, collector Alok Kumar Singh is taking quick decisions in increasing the number of equipment that are helpful in treatment of Covid patients.

On Saturday night, he called for 10 Oximed oxygen concentrators through the CSR fund and got them installed in hospitals of Dhar, Kukshi and Badnawar.

About 71 new Covid cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. Medical oxygen required to treat severe corona patients will now be taken directly from the air through oxygen concentrators.

Collector Singh said no compromise will for public health. A concentrator will get five litres of medical oxygen every minute and that could be used for two patients.

Pithampur's Supernova Surgicals Company has provided 10 oxygen concentrators. Out of these, five machines have been handed over to district hospital, one to Dharawara Covid Care Centre and two machines each to Kukshi and Badnawar.

On this occasion, civil surgeon Dr Anusuiya Gawli, Dr Sudhir Modi and Snigdha Chauhan were present.