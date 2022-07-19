Dhar: Defeat fails to deter Dattigaon, he is confident of turning the tables on Congress

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With Independent winner Rajubai extending support for the Congress, the party has an edge over the BJP in the race for the post of district panchayat president.

Now the focus of both parties has shifted to the other Independent winner Kapil Solanki as his support will enable the Congress to not only cross the majority mark but further strengthen its position for the president post. On the other hand, if BJP gets his support then the party will draw level with the Congress.

Besides this, leaders in both parties are leaving no stone unturned to see their close aid on the coveted post.

In Congress, former cabinet minister and MLA Umang Singhar has four members but he is yet to open his cards, while former district panchayat president Manoj Gautam met Singhar a few days back and during the meeting, the MLA favoured a tribal as president.

On the other hand, cabinet minister and Badnawar MLA Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon is confident that BJP will clinch the president's post even if Congress has more numbers.

Talking about Kapil Solanki and Rajubai, Dattigaon said that Kapil has already worked along with him and said that we have already asked him to support BJP.

On Rajubai, Dattigaon targeted the Congress saying that the party initially denied her ticket and later suspended her when she contested the poll as an Independent and now when she has emerged victorious, the party has revoked her suspension. Now it is up to Rajubai, whom she supports.

Meanwhile, BJP performance in Dattigaon’s own Assembly constituency is also a matter of discussion for the political pundits in the town.

Notably, in Badnawar, out of five seats, the party lost two and one Teena Kunwar who won the election belongs to Piplipada royal family and won on her own.

Those who lost include, BJP's authorised candidate from Ward No 1 Dinesh Girwal, BJP's official candidate from Ward No2 Anandibai Shankarlal and Rakesh Chauhan from Ward No 9 which has a 70 per cent share in Badnawar Assembly constituency.

On this, Dattigaon claimed that Ward No 1 has been a Congress stronghold and that the BJP faced defeat as more candidates contested the election. Answering why Dattigaon was not able to get tickets for his supporters in the area, the minister replied that it was the party core committee that decided on the tickets. He also added that some other leaders did not work and shifted the onus on the District Core Committee.

Read Also BJP confident to win in 13 blocks in Dhar