Dhar: Decent Sports Academy beat DRP Line by 5 wickets, chase target with 5 overs to spare

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The DRP Cup, organised by DRP Line and Decent Sports Academy began at the DRP Line ground on Sunday. The first match of the tournament was played between the hosts, Decent Sports Academy and DRP Line, in which the former chased the victory target with five overs to spare.

Batting first, DRP Line scored 114 runs in 20 overs, thanks to SP Aditya Pratap Singh's 51 runs knock. CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve scored 36 runs. For Decent Sports Academy, Praveen Rathore and Aryan Chandel scalped four and three wickets respectively. In reply, Gourav Joshi's 40 runs knock helped his side to chase down the victory target in only 15 overs.

The tournament was inaugurated by Indore Divisional Cricket Association secretary Devashish Nilose. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Dhar District Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh. CSP Devendra Singh Dhurve, reserved inspector Arvind Dangi and former Ranji player Ambalal Patidar were present on the occasion. The tournament will continue till March 11.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:19 PM IST