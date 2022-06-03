Dhar: Dalits denied entry in temple; case registered

Representative Photo |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In an utterly shocking caste-based-discrimination incident, a group of Dalits was stopped from entering a temple in Lohari village of Dhar district by some men hailing from upper caste who turned them away. A case was registered against 10 accused.

The incident took place at Radha Krishna temple in Lohari village of Dhar district under Tirla police station limits where some upper caste men have blocked the entry of these Dalits during temple consecration ceremony. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Dalits alleged that the event was organised ahead of time in order to keep them away from the temple ceremony. Outraged with the events at the temple, the aggrieved party alleged that the upper caste stopped them from entering the temple ceremony, This led to an argument between some youths. A case has been registered under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act against 10 upper-caste men.

In view of tranquility in village, police force was deployed. Tribal social worker Vijay Chopra alleged that the officers and employees are also guilty in this case and should be suspended and demanded fair investigation into the case.