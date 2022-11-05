Dhar: Cuisine, rangoli competitions organised

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar, Integrated Child Development Project as part of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Celebration week November 1 to 7, a cuisine and rangoli competition was organised here on Saturday.

On this occasion, various rangolis and dishes were prepared by Anganwadi worker assistants. The competition was inspected and judged by Neeta Vaibhav Nigam, a social worker and Navneet Lokrey, a visiting faculty of the Government Arts College, Dhar.

First prize in the cuisine competition was given to Tara Chauhan who prepared mix dal ke dhokle, second prize was given to Bhavna Pathak for Surjane Ki Patta Ki Puri, third prize was given to Shama Khan Mecca for her khaman recipe of gram flour.

In Rangoli competition, first prize was won by Muskan Rathore, second by Maya Yadav Swastik and third prize by Pooja Palve.