e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDhar: Cuisine, rangoli competitions organised

Dhar: Cuisine, rangoli competitions organised

In Rangoli competition, first prize was won by Muskan Rathore, second by Maya Yadav Swastik and third prize by Pooja Palve

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar, Integrated Child Development Project as part of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Celebration week November 1 to 7, a cuisine and rangoli competition was organised here on Saturday.

On this occasion, various rangolis and dishes were prepared by Anganwadi worker assistants. The competition was inspected and judged by Neeta Vaibhav Nigam, a social worker and Navneet Lokrey, a visiting faculty of the Government Arts College, Dhar.

First prize in the cuisine competition was given to Tara Chauhan who prepared mix dal ke dhokle, second prize was given to Bhavna Pathak for Surjane Ki Patta Ki Puri, third prize was given to Shama Khan Mecca for her khaman recipe of gram flour.

In Rangoli competition, first prize was won by Muskan Rathore, second by Maya Yadav Swastik and third prize by Pooja Palve.

Read Also
MP: 4 Dhar players make it to state Under-19 team
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sardarpur: 'Fertiliser black marketeers to be booked under NSA'

Sardarpur: 'Fertiliser black marketeers to be booked under NSA'

Ratlam: RDA objects to railway line bypassing Ratlam station

Ratlam: RDA objects to railway line bypassing Ratlam station

Mandsaur: Municipal sub-engineer, one other caught taking bribe

Mandsaur: Municipal sub-engineer, one other caught taking bribe

Mandsaur: Two officers suspended for misconduct

Mandsaur: Two officers suspended for misconduct

Khargone: Collector felicitates sanitation workers during foundation event

Khargone: Collector felicitates sanitation workers during foundation event