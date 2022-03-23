Dhar: Covid-19 vaccine drive for 12-14 yr age group starts

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Anti-Covid vaccination drive for children between 12 and 14 years of age began in the state on Wednesday. The drive began a week after most of the states started vaccinating children in this age group as many have started vaccinating children of this age group from March 16.

District Panchayat president Malti Patel and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shirish Radhuvanshi said that in Dhar, as many 96,360 kids, including 48,739 kids belongs to 12 to 13 year age group and 47,631 kids belonging to the 13 to 14 year age group are set to get the vaccine.

All boys and girls born in the years 2008 and 2009 will be covered under this vaccination. Also, such boys and girls born in the year 2010, whose age has completed 12 years, will also be considered eligible for vaccination.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Sudhir Modi told in the training that all the boys and girls in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be given Corbevax vaccine and the vaccination session will be organised in all government health institutions and schools.

Along with this, the registration process for the vaccination of children of these classes will be available online on the Covid portal.

For the programme, the cold chain handler and the assistant cold chain technician in the district have been trained in a one-session. As per the instructions of the Chief Medical and Health Officer, AEFI kit and ORS should be available with each vaccination team.

Vaccination starts at 2 schools, 2 more to be added today

Khetia: Covid vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group started in two government schools, government boys higher secondary school and girls higher secondary school, in Khetia and the primary healthcare centre.

Day one of the exercise saw a large number of children turning up for vaccination. The vaccination drive would begin from other two centres Gurukul Public School and Sandipani Public School from Thursday. Kids as well as their parents have been showing enthusiasm to get their wards immunised against the deadly pandemic disease.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:48 PM IST