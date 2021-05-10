Dhar: Corona volunteers help health workers for Kill Corona-3 survey, raise awareness in villages about protocol

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view that awareness and prevention is needed to curb Covid surge, the corona volunteers from Bagh assisted Aanganwadi and Asha workers for Kill Corona-3 survey in Ajandekot village on Saturday.

Chief minister community leadership development programme mentors also participated in the awareness campaign in Umarban and Delmi village and informed residents about preventive measures to be taken during the pandemic.

To contain spread of novel coronavirus infection in rural areas, corona volunteers distributed masks and raised awareness among people for use of sanitiser in Kanwan, Inderwal and nearby villages.

In Manawar, the volunteers distributed masks to workers in Panchwati Colony and told them about their importance in breaking the infection chain. Corona volunteers offered service in containment areas in Gandhwani from 9 am to 4 pm. They encouraged residents to get vaccinated through slogans on the walls.