Dhar: Contractors blacklisted for not completing work within time period

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): Dhar collector Dr Pankaj Jain undertook surprise inspection of Nal Jal Yojana in Sardarpur tehsil and found that work of levelling at the tank site was not done at Rampura village by M/s Khameshra Badarsh? Udaipur, while electricity connection had not been done in Malpura settlement of the same village.

The time period of six months was given for the work order but even after more than one year the work was had not been completed. Thirty-five per cent of the tank work in Tana village by M/s Kamtanath Morena is pending, 5% of sumpwell is yet to be completed alongwith 10% of electrical work and 1km of road.

The work meant to be completed in six-month of the schemes had not been completed even after 16 months.

In this way, the work of Chakalya village by M/s Mahadev Construction, Surat, Gujarat was incomplete even after lapse of about five months. Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering, Sardarpur, following the instruction of district collector Dr Jain issued a notice to blacklist the above contractors on October 20.