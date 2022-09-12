Dhar: Congress holds protest against over irregularities in nutrition scheme

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Congress workers on Monday held a protest against alleged irregularities in the state government's nutrition programme. Seeking CBI probe, congressmen elaborated the AG audit report which pointed at large-scale corruptions in the government-run nutrition programme for girls and women.

A memorandum was handed over to tehsildar Vinod Rathore demanding resignation of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the alleged corruption. City Congress president Jasbir Singh Chhabra said that the Accountant General of Madhya Pradesh has found that corruption has taken place on a large scale in the women and child development department.

According to a confidential 36-page report by the Accountant General, the scheme launched in the BJP-led state showed irregularities in the identification of beneficiaries, production, distribution and quality control of the ambitious free food scheme for schoolchildren have been found. Women and Child Development Department distributed 4.05 MT take home ration till 2021 and spent 2393.21 crore on 1.35 crore beneficiaries.