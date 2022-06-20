Dhar: Collector orders 16 be booked for selling reserved plots

Representative image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar district administration has intensified its drive against those involved in illegal land deals in the district. District collector Dr Pankaj Jain ordered Dhar Kotwali police to book 16 persons for selling reserved plots in Mahalaxmi Nagar.

Department sources claimed that the collector conducted a detailed investigation in the case of Mahalakshmi Nagar. After this, orders were released to book those who are involved. The order contains the names of many high-profile people in the town including Vishwas Joshi, Vineet Joshi, Sanjay Aggarwal, Anuj Tiwari, Pranay Tiwari, Murtuja Saifuddin, Saifuddin Abdali, Kusumlata Kailashchandra Jain, Lakshmi Rajendra Jain, Rekha Ashok Hirwani, Poonam Amit Hirwani, Lakshmi Bai Kanhayalape Dilip, Kamlesh, Ravindra and Vishnu Kanhaiyalal.

The investigation by the collector found that plots were sold by these people without the permission of the competent officer under the Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act. This led to the loss of income to the government in the form of stamp duty. Therefore, the first information report should be lodged against them.

The collector has also stated in the order that disciplinary action should be taken against the then Chief Municipal Officer Aadhaar Singh who is currently posted as the CMO at Dewas, Registration Department Deputy Registrar Rekha Kirade and Bhaskarrao Khanwilkar.

Development work incomplete

According to the information, along with selling reserved plots, development work was found incomplete in 5 gardens of the colony. In addition to this, the reservation of plots for the low-income group has not been done as per the rules.

Read Also Dhar: Notice to two computer operators for negligence in poll work