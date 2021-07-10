Dhar: Collector, district panchayat official take stock of construction works in Sardarpur tehsil

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): District collector Alok Kumar Singh and district panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht on Friday visited villages of Sardarpur tehsil to inspect the ongoing construction works and issued necessary directives to improve quality of work.

Collector Singh, District Panchayat CEO Ashish Vashisht viewed sports ground being built under MGNREGA in premises of Government Secondary School, Phulgawadi. They asked villagers about the playground who appreciated it.

The collector asked officials to make boundary wall of sports ground colourful. After inspecting the nursery of Horticulture Department, he expressed satisfaction to see plants there.

Collector Singh and district panchayat CEO Vashisht then left for Labriya where Mahi dam is being built on lines of Hanuwantia. There too, collector issued necessary directions. The two officials visited construction sites under MNREGA scheme. After inspecting Tappa, collector directed to set up police post there.

During collector’s visit, local officials including SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh, SDOP Ram Singh Meda, janpad panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma were present.