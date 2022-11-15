Dhar: Collector dissatisfied with cleanliness at district hospital

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the district hospital. Mishra was dissatisfied with the cleanliness at the hospital and instructed staff members to maintain cleanliness.

During the inspection, information was also taken from the patients and staff and necessary instructions were given.

The collector said that the cleanliness system in the district hospital should be fully maintained and notices should be issued to the employees who are negligent in maintaining cleanliness. He instructed the staff to ensure that patients coming to the hospital are not disturbed.

He said that cleanliness should be done according to the terms of the tender.

He asked the civil surgeon Dr Malviya about the call response time of 108 ambulances. On seeing the advertisements of private ambulances in the premises, the civil surgeon was instructed to ensure that such advertisements are removed forthwith.

The collector instructed staff members to stick to the dress code and said that outsourced personnel should display their identity cards at all times.

Collector Mishra received information about the opening of OPD on holidays and arrangements for the doctor on call. He also discussed with one of the patients, who had come for treatment, about the arrangements and treatment at the district hospital.

Along with OT, after inspecting the wards of the hospital, collector Mishra took information about the services provided there like X-ray and CT scan. CEO of district panchayat KL Meena accompanied the collector.