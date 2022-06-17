Dhar: Collector briefs nodal officers about responsibilities

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector and election officer Dr Pankaj Jain chaired a meeting of designated nodal officers here at the Collectorate office in Dhar to review preparedness for smooth conduct of forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal Elections 2022.

Jain explained the various responsibilities assigned to the nodal officers and assistant nodal officers for the forthcoming civic body polls.

He talked about training to poll officers and various arrangements at respective polling stations and briefed them about postal ballot management.

Jain also instructed them to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct, formation of teams and law & order situations. All nodal officers were instructed to check the illicit liquor trade and confiscate vehicles. All pre-election and election arrangements should be ensured in advance.

A control room set up at the district headquarters has been made functional 24x7. During this meeting, chief executive officer (district panchayat) KL Meena, upper collector Shringaar Srivastava and other nodal officers were present.

