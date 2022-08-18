Dhar: CM presents Samman Nidhi of Rs 2 lakh each to Poclain operators

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented a Samman Nidhi of Rs two lakh each to the Poclain machine operators engaged in disaster management of the Karam Dam incident.

Addressing the programme, Chouhan said that all the residents of the state are proud of the citizens and institutions doing outstanding work in disaster management following the breach in Karam Dam.

Team Madhya Pradesh has set an excellent example of scientific disaster management. It was only because of courage, hard work and coordination that there was no loss of life. Also, we did not allow any harm to animals.

The damage caused to the crops will be compensated by the state government. A committee has been constituted to investigate the Karam dam incident. Action will be taken according to the facts revealed in the investigation.

Chouhan was addressing the felicitation ceremony of individuals and institutions who have done excellent work in disaster management of Karam Dam in Dhar district at the CM's residence.

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, Public Health and Family Welfare minister and Dhar district in-charge minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, principal secretary water resources SN Mishra and other officers were present.

