Dhar: Children on fun excursion to Mumbai Film City

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Step up Dhar Academy and Dazzling Dance Academy jointly hosted Mumbai Film City tour for around 11 students. Students from Dhar, Indore and Burhanpur benefitted immensely from the visit as it opened up a new world of filmmaking.

During their stay in Mumbai, the students could take in sights, sounds and scents of the film city situated in Goregaon. They also got a chance to interact with famous B-town actor Ranveer Kapoor and actress Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In addition they got opportunity to visit reality show Dance Diwane Season 4 sets and performed splendidly.

The stay at Goregaon Film City gave students a glimpse of world of movies. The in-built sets were a wonder to them. The students also witnessed some of the performances of the artists and had a direct experience on reality show sets. Parents of students expressed gratitude to tour co-coordinator Tarun Trivedi for hosting such an enriching tour for students.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:58 PM IST