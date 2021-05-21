Dhar: Chief minister reviews Covid control through video conferencing, politicians seek better resources

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a meeting through video conferencing from collector office in Indore on Thursday to review the steps taken to control Covid-19 in all the districts of Indore division.
“With cooperation of all, the infection is coming under control in Madhya Pradesh, but our effort is to reduce the infection to zero. For combating black fungus, a post Covid centre should be set up in every district. In order to eliminate infection, the infection chain should be broken in next 10 to 11 days,” he said.
Covid Minister incharge of the district and Industrial Policy Investment and Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon asked chief minister to provide doctors holding MD degrees in the district as there are only two MD doctors in the district.
MP Chhatar Singh Darbar told Chouhan that misconceptions about vaccination in rural areas have been cleared and people are getting themselves vaccinated. Many organisations are working with administration to get rid of infection. He requested the CM to provide necessary resources keeping in mind the third wave in future and considering the difficulties faced due to current wave.
MLA Nina Verma said many people are unable to get treatment as they don’t have Ayushman cards but have Sambal cards. She said Sambal cards should be accepted for Covid treatment so that poor may benefit.
Collector Alok Kumar Singh, while giving information, said there are 1,269 active cases in the district. Positivity rate is decreasing. In sampling work, district has exceeding the target.
Superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh, District Panchayat CEO Ashish Vashishth, ADM Saloni Sidana and members of District Crisis Management Committee were present in the video conferencing.