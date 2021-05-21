Dhar: Chief minister reviews Covid control through video conferencing, politicians seek better resources

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a meeting through video conferencing from collector office in Indore on Thursday to review the steps taken to control Covid-19 in all the districts of Indore division.

“With cooperation of all, the infection is coming under control in Madhya Pradesh, but our effort is to reduce the infection to zero. For combating black fungus, a post Covid centre should be set up in every district. In order to eliminate infection, the infection chain should be broken in next 10 to 11 days,” he said.

Covid Minister incharge of the district and Industrial Policy Investment and Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon asked chief minister to provide doctors holding MD degrees in the district as there are only two MD doctors in the district.