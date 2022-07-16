Dhar: BJP winners fail to turn up to receive certificates

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector who is also the district election officer on Friday distributed certificates to the winning candidates after the tabulation of counting at the Polytechnic College here. Many candidates arrived to collect their certificates but all 13 BJP victorious candidates did not turn up to collect their certificates. Party sources claimed that the victorious candidates have been sent on a pilgrimage for the blessings of God. Some of the party sources claimed that a delegation from Dhar has been given the full responsibility of keeping these winning candidates out. It is being told that they will return only after a week, during this time they are scheduled to visit three pilgrimage places.

On Friday, district election officer Dr Pankaj Jain presented certificates to the winning candidates at the district headquarters. On the occasion, Manoj Singh Gautam, a front runner for the district panchayat president post from the Congress party led all winners from his party.

Notably, both BJP and Congress have won 13 seats each, while independent candidates have won two seats in the district. With equal number of winners, both parties are fearing sabotage ahead of the district panchayat presidentís election.

Congress already is on a strong wicket with one independent candidate from Ward No 28 Dharampuri Raju Ben Chauhan declaring her support to Congress and the party revoking her suspension. Both parties are now wooing the other independent candidate Kapil Solanki to strengthen their stake for the president's post.