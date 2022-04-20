Dhar: BJP president praises workers for booth expansion work

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A booth expansion and action plan review meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held here at the party office on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by the party's district president Rajiv Yadav and a large number of party workers attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav praised the workers for their commendable work under the district booth expansion project as work on only 100 booths is remaining out of a total of 1,921 booths in the district. Yadav anticipated that the remaining work will be completed soon.

Party general secretary Sunny Rin, district vice-president Ashok Soni, Vishwas Pandey, Dharmendra Sharma, district office secretary Manoj Thakur and others were present in the meeting.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:50 PM IST