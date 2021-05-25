Dhar: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members torch effigy of Kamal Nath for his Covid remarks

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha burned the effigy of former chief minister Kamal Nath outside local BJP office on Monday. The protest followed Nath’s controversial remarks like “Indian Variant of Coronavirus”, “Mera Bharat Covid” and “Indian Corona”.

They raised slogans against Nath calling him a Chinese agent. BJYM district president Sunny Reen said, “Kamal Nath's statements will lend protection to anti-national forces, which have hurt self-esteem and morale of all citizens and tarnished India’s image abroad. As a Chinese agent, Kamal Nath has worked to spread anarchy and unrest in the country, which is condemnable. Legal action should be taken against him.”

Senior BJP leaders Gyanendra Tripathi, BJP leaders like Vipin Rathore, Purushottam Chouhan, Mayank Mhale, Rajendra Rathore, Laxman Patel, Rajesh Muvel, Gaurav Jat and other BJP workers were present on the occasion.