Dhar: Badgonda rifle robbery case main accused caught by Tanda cops

A continuous campaign is being run in the district to catch the absconded miscreants under the guidance of Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tanda police succeeded in nabbing the main accused of the Badgonad rifle robbery case. Reportedly, accused Somla, 28, son of Badan Singh, an Alirajpur resident had committed many crimes in the past but each time he had successfully evaded arrest.

A continuous campaign is being run in the district to catch the absconded miscreants under the guidance of Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh. ASP Devendra Patidar and SDOP Kuksh iDilipsingh Bilawal guided Tandav police station officers which led to the arrest of Somla and his fellow gangsters.

On July 24, Tanda police got information that some miscreants were planning loot at Tanda Ambasoti Ghat. Two teams were constituted by Tanda police to nab the accused from there.

On seeing the police the thieves tried to flee but the police were able to catch two out of the five miscreants Somla and Amba Ram, 20.

A country-made pistol with a live cartridge, a fallow, a sling, and a motorcycle have been seized from them.

Notably, Somla and his accomplices had robbed a 12-bore rifle from the house of the Colonel Academy School's watchman located at Badgoda on January 6, 2022. He had also looted a police INSAS rifle from the dial 100 vehicle that had reached the spot.

The accused carries a reward of rupees 65, 000 on his head.

