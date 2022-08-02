e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Arogya Bharti doctors tell students of 75 schools about monsoon and related diseases

Celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of independence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence, a team of Arogya Bharti, Dhar doctors addressed 75 schools of the district in a single day. During this, they promoted health awareness among the students.

To start with, doctors informed students about the importance of Amrit Mahotsav and why we celebrate it. Later, they gave information about the monsoon and diseases that are prevalent in this season adversely affecting health.

Regarding the Covid-19 booster doses, the team members appealed to the students to take them on a priority basis as it helps in fighting the disease.

They also explained to the students in detail about tobacco-borne diseases and how to protect oneself from tobacco and intoxicants, because it destroys the life of the person who gets addicted

In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by Arogya Bharti district president Dr Kalyan Singh Jadaun.

article-image

