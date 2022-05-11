Dhar: Anti-encroachment drive in Dhar going on as planned

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An anti-encroachment drive has been going on here for the past four days. Officials razed spots illegally occupied by the street vendors on Ratlam road and Rama Talai near Magajpura road.

In some places, people themselves cleared the encroachments. A demolition drive was also initiated in which illegal construction by shopkeepers was razed at Mandi road.

Though prior notice was given to all, the shopkeepers still protested the move by the civic body but to no avail. As a result of the drive, the width of the roads has increased.

