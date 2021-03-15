Dhar: Ambulance driver attacked as he reached accident site late

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): An ambulance driver was attacked by some unidentified people as there was delay in reaching the accident site. Incident took place on late Sunday evening near Bheruchowki village. Injured driver has been identified as Gangaprasad, 49, attached at the government hospital in Sardarpur village of Dhar district.

Sardarpur police registered FIR against unidentified attackers under Sections 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and arrested Mahesh, 22, a resident of Phoolgawadi village, while search is on for others involved in an attack.

Sardarpur police station incharge Abhinav Shukla said accused not only injured ambulance driver Gangaprasad, but damaged the ambulance as well. Gangaprasad is undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Sardarpur. Dr ML Jain, who got a phone call from unknown number on Sunday late in the evening, said that person on the other side informed him that there was an accident in the vicinity of Bheruchaki village and some people were injured.

Acting swiftly, Dr Jain sent Gangaprasad to the spot with ambulance. As soon as Gangaprasad reached there, some people asked driver why he came late and started bashing him. They broke the glass of the ambulance.

Dr Jain said it is a condemnable incident as how can people attack a person who is serving people putting his life in danger during pandemic. Dr Jain appreciating Gangaprasad’s dedication and said though he was bleeding, the driver brought injured persons to the Community Health Centre.