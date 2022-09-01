Dhar: Agnipath recruitment begins, to end on September 10

Representative image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A recruitment rally for the Army’s Agnipath scheme that began here on September 1 would conclude on 10.

As per the information received from Director Recruiting Office Col Baljit Singh, under the Agnipath scheme from September 1 to 10 the recruitment of youths will be done at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, Dhar. The youths of 15 districts of the region including Indore, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dhar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Ujjain would participate in the recruitment. The drive is being organised for the post of general duty, technical clerk, storekeeper and tradesman for male candidates.

The government in June second week had announced the radical and far-reaching ‘Agnipath Scheme’ to recruit all new soldiers only for four years. Youths between 18 to 21 years of age would be recruited under the scheme. As many as 60,000 youths have registered for the Agnipath rally. Candidates are required to produce relevant documents before the recruitment panel. Appropriate action would be taken against those producing forged documents.